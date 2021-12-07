MOUNT JUILET (WSMV) – A house fire occurred on Braid Drive Tuesday evening.
According to a neighbor that witnessed and is a friend of the homeowner, no one was home when it occurred, and no one was injured.
Eight Wilson Emergency Management vehicles responded to the fire. The witness also stated that the four-bedroom home was severely damaged in the fire.
