NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The House Democratic Caucus said the governor is putting Tennessean lives at risk by ending the “Safer at Home” order.
On Monday, Gov. Bill Lee announced the "Safer at Home" order will expire on April 30 and many businesses in 89 counties will be allowed to re-open as soon as next week.
In a statement on Tuesday, the House Democratic Caucus said they want to get Tennesseans back to work as soon as possible, but they said they feel “it needs to be done in a manner that protects the lives of residents during this unprecedented humanitarian crisis.”
They cited the fact that the number of positive COVID-19 cases has increased in the state. The state currently reports 152 deaths, at least 7,238 confirmed cases, 730 hospitalized, and 3,575 recovered. There have been 100,689 patients tested.
"The Lee administration has proven that it is incapable of managing the state under the stay at home order: We have had PPE shortages, insufficient and incomplete testing and have not had a comprehensive plan for contact tracing laid out to the public. The process for getting Tennesseans unemployment and financially supporting small businesses has been has been a complete failure," the House Democratic Caucus said in a statement on Tuesday.
The House Democratic Caucus is holding a press conference at noon and we will have a live report on NEWS4 at 4 p.m.
