NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee House Democratic Caucus wants Representative David Byrd (R-Waynesboro) to address the allegations that he sexually assaulted three teenage girls when he was their high school coach 30 years ago.
Three women spoke with News4 I-TEAM's Jeremy Finley that he made inappropriate passes at them while he was a coach and principal at Wayne County High School.
Up until now, Rep. Byrd has refused to comment but was secretly recorded by one of the women apologizing to them saying in part, "I've lived with that and you don't know how hard it has been for me."
The Caucus wants Rep. Byrd to explain exactly what happened and bring the matter to a close since he has admitted to feeling sorry about something but not publicly stated what he did.
"This matter doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon and until he tells his side of the story, there is no way to resolve this issue and determine if he should be chairing an important House subcommittee. Byrd is the Chairman of the House Education Administration Subcommittee," said the Caucus in a statement.
This is a developing story.
