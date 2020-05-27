House committee passes permitless gun carry bill

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Some of Tennessee lawmakers are moving forward with a bill allowing permitless gun carry.
On Tuesday the Tennessee House Judiciary Committee passed a bill allowing permitless gun carry. The legislation would allow anyone 21 and older to legally carry a gun without completing any special training or state background checks.
It passed 16-to-7 on Tuesday in the House Judiciary Committee and will now advance to the House Finance Committee.
