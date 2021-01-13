NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Tennessee State Representative has introduced a bill that would bring a Dolly Parton statue to the capitol.
If passed, the statue would be on the capitol grounds facing the direction of the Ryman Auditorium.
According to the bill, it reads:
The state capitol commission, at regularly scheduled meetings, shall develop and implement a plan for the commissioning of a statue of Dolly Parton, to recognize her for all that she has contributed to this state
The commission shall solicit input from the public and other interested parties for purposes of developing the plan, including proposed design concepts for the statue.
The Dolly Parton statue would reportedly be paid for through a separate account within the state general fund financed by gifts, grants, and other donations received from non-state sources.
The house bill was introduced by State Representative John Mark Windle who represents District 41: Morgan, Jackson, Overton, and part of Fentress County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.