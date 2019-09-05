CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people are dead and another is hospitalized after an hours-long standoff with police in Clarksville.
Authorities tell us they responded to a home on Dandelion Court just before 9 p.m. for a shots fired call. When officers first arrived, gunshots were heard coming from inside the garage.
Police then found a man and a woman shot outside of the residence. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center while the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.
A part of Tiny Town Road was shut down as police tried to get the shooting suspect to come outside. Around 1 a.m., SWAT entered the home and found the man, who is believed to be the shooter, dead inside the garage.
The victim hospitalized is currently in stable condition. Tiny Town Road has been reopened as investigators process the crime scene. Police say this is believed to be a domestic related incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
