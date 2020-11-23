Testing at Nissan

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Leading up to Thanksgiving, hours will be extended at 35 county health departments and Metro Public Health COVID-19 testing centers. 

The extended operating hours at the county health departments will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, November 23rd, and Monday, November 30th. 

In Davidson County, testing is available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its three Community Assessment Centers: Nissan Stadium, Meharry Medical College, and the Former K-mart on Murfreesboro Pike. 

Governor Lee says the Tennessee National Guard will be supporting extended hours at Davidson County health departments. 

A later testing option is also available at Cane Ridge High School from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

To find your local county health department, click here. 

