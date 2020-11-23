NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Leading up to Thanksgiving, hours will be extended at 35 county health departments and Metro Public Health COVID-19 testing centers.
The extended operating hours at the county health departments will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, November 23rd, and Monday, November 30th.
COVID-19 testing is available today at our three Community Assessment Centers from 7am to 3pm, and at Cane Ridge High School from 3pm to 6pm.— NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) November 23, 2020
Also, note the change in location for Tuesday's afternoon/evening testing event. All listed testing options are free. pic.twitter.com/WIWhVeCMJc
In Davidson County, testing is available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its three Community Assessment Centers: Nissan Stadium, Meharry Medical College, and the Former K-mart on Murfreesboro Pike.
Governor Lee says the Tennessee National Guard will be supporting extended hours at Davidson County health departments.
A later testing option is also available at Cane Ridge High School from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
To find your local county health department, click here.
