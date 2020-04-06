NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Human Services has launched a special hotline for families with children applying for assistance related to COVID-19.
Officials say the hotline is to help make it easier for the applicants to check on their application status for emergency cash assistance.
The emergency cash assistance program is funded by the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and is given out in two monthly cash payments. Here is how the cash amount is broken down:
- $500 for a household of 1 to 2 persons
- $750 for a household of 3 to 4 persons
- $1,000 for a household with 5 or more persons
You may still be eligible for assistance if anyone in the family is receiving unemployment benefits.
To be eligible, families must have been employed as of March 11, 2020, but have since lost their job or at least 50% of their earned income due to the COVID-19 emergency. Families must also include a child under the age of 18 or a pregnant woman, have a valid Social Security Number, must not have resources exceeding $2,000, and the gross and/or unearned monthly income may not exceed 85% of the State's Median Income that's currently:
- Gross Monthly Income of $2,696 for a household of one
- Gross Monthly Income of $3,526 for a household of two
- Gross Monthly Income of $4,356 for a household of three
- Gross Monthly Income of $5,185 for a household of four
Applications for emergency cash assistance will be accepted through May 29, 2020. Families are asked to fill out the application here on its website.
Once the application and verifications are submitted online, applicants will be emailed a response. If approved, they should then receive an EBT card in the mail within 10 to 15 days. Applicants do not need to call the DHS office.
Applicants can call 833-496-0661 to see the status of their application, including approval or denial and how much they can receive.
For more information on the assistance program and about the TN Department of Human Service, click here.
