NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - COVID-19 has been hard on the hotel industry, especially those that had their grand openings during the pandemic.
Derek McCann, the General Manager of Virgin Hotels Nashville says they have had to take some extreme measures lately.
“There’s a lot of furniture missing throughout the hotel”, McCann says. It’s just one of the many things they’ve had to do to reduce the chances of spreading.
They’ve only been open 3 months and he says its been a challenge. Aside from never having had to deal with this before, revenue is down more than half what it should be.
When asked if he ever thought the hotel might not survive, “Oh absolutely, especially as we looked at Nashville and the market and what was happening all over,” McCann said.
Employees must wear masks along with guests who aren’t able to stay 6 feet away from others. Cleaning procedures have been taken to a whole new level.
“Now we’re sanitizing at a hospital grade level,” McCann says.
That includes using a special cleaning machine to fog guest rooms after each stay.
The hotel even offers touchless capabilities where you can open your room door by using your cell phone.
Virgin Hotels is also catering more to locals by making the lobby free for anyone who wants to come and use it.
News4 found it packed with college students studying.
“I expect to see people cleaning. I want to visually see that happening,” one visitor said.
McCann says at the end of the day it’s about safety and doing everything he can to make sure everyone who walks in, walks out COVID free.
We found other hotels are taking similar precautions. The new Grand Hyatt is also requiring face coverings with limited services available.
