NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The coronavirus pandemic has sent the hotel industry into free-fall and the multi-billion dollar industry is doing everything it can to stay afloat in Nashville.
“We’ve seen cancellation after cancellation,” Leesa LeClaire, General Manager for the Hilton Nashville Airport Hotel said.
On top of cancellations, LeClaire has had to lay off more than a third of her staff and cut hours for other employees.
“It’s very painful. We’re trying to provide our team with resources,” LeClaire said.
Even with a skeleton crew, LeClaire is making sure the hotel is still safe for anyone who stays there. That includes rigorous cleaning to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“We’re looking at a downtown of about 75% over the next couple of months. So, it’s a pretty strong impact to Nashville,” Rob Mortensen with Hospitality Tennessee said.
Each year, Mortensen said the hotel industry pulls in $10 billion into Tennessee. Now billions are on the line because of the virus.
“You’ve got general managers that are cleaning rooms and trying to hold and keep those hotels together,” Mortensen said.
Mortensen said the impact Nashville is feeling will soon spread to other parts of the state if it hasn’t already.
Those working in the hotel industry hope this is short term, but are prepared if it’s not.
“This event is going to have a longer term effect on the whole city. So, yes, I am very eager to get back to what could be normal,” LeClaire said.
Mortensen told News4 once people start feeling comfortable about traveling again, hotels should recover pretty quickly.
"Once we get the green light, I think you'll see a boom and folks will be excited to get back out and do the things that they've been wanting to do," Mortensen said.
