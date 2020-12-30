NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A total of 41 buildings were damaged in last week's explosion on 2nd Avenue North and businesses are already working to reopen their doors.
"Well I got a call from about 6 in the morning from our night auditor letting me know that there had been some type of explosion and she wasn’t sure what was happening," Bill Bacelieri, Hotel Indigo's General Manager, said.
Being just blocks from the site of the explosion, Hotel indigo couldn't do business starting that Christmas morning.
The hotel closed down just as first responders arrived at the scene. Fortunately, it was able to reopen its doors yesterday.
"We have a part of our building that's on 3rd Avenue and we have some cracked windows on that side... when I came in the ceiling tiles were laying on the desk in my office and the back doors had been blown open," Bacelieri said.
The bombing may have not heavily impacted their building, but it did leave an impact on the business.
Bacelieri says in the past four of five days, they've lost tens of thousands of dollars.
But only moving forward in a positive direction, he's got high hopes for Music City.
"After this, hopefully we've hit an all time low and there is no other place to go but up," he said.
