JOELTON, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a suspect who held two hotel clerks at gunpoint during a robbery overnight in Joelton.
Officials say the suspect walked into the Days Inn Hotel on Gifford Place wearing a COVID-type mask and asked about a room. He then walked behind the counter and pulled out a gun.
Two female clerks got on the ground while the suspect grabbed money from the cash drawer and then asked about the hotel safe.
The clerks said they didn't have access to it, so he reportedly took one of the victim's phones and walked outside.
Police tell us the suspect got into a silver Sedan and fled the area northbound towards I-24.
There has not been a description of the suspect released at this time. An investigation is ongoing.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
