How tall is too tall?
Inside the Core Historic Subdistrict in downtown Nashville, buildings are limited to ten stories.
The Hotel Indigo at Third and Union wants permission to add fifteen stories – building on top of a two-story historic building that is its next-door neighbor.
Jennifer Willoughby lives nearby. She opposes letting the hotel exceed the height limit, saying not all of Nashville needs to turn into skyscrapers.
"Where does it stop?" she told News 4’s Nancy Amons. "This is the original part of Nashville."
The Hotel Indigo is owned by a company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company wants to add between 120 and 130 rooms to the Hotel Indigo. They are limited under city rules to adding only ten stories, but wrote to Metro planners that adding just ten stories makes the project economically infeasible.
The building proposed to have the 15 story addition is at 231 Third Avenue North. It was constructed between 1889 and 1914.
The hotel expansion will include a new entrance on Printers Alley; it’s a historic neighborhood that's already seen a lot of changes. Bars and clubs have been torn down to make room for new hotels. The south end of Printers Alley has had a lot of activity; the hotel owners said this plan will help “activate” the northern end of Printers Alley.
Willoughby worries that exceeding the established height limit on the Hotel Indigo expansion is a slippery slope.
"What scares you the most” Amons asked Willoughby. "That is just becomes another Vegas. You have a loss of identity."
She points to other buildings in the immediate area that are slated for redevelopment and expected to ask to exceed the historic district’s height limit.
The Metro Planning Department file shows that the owners of a building at 226 3rd Avenue North are expected to request an exception to the ten-story height limit. A parking structure next to the Indigo is also slated for redevelopment. The garage is often used by people who visit or work in Printers Alley.
Amons reached out the attorney representing the Hotel Indigo’s parent company, as well as the project designer, Gresham Smith. She had not heard back by news time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.