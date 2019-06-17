NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a hotel early Monday morning while armed with a gun.
Officers say it happened at Hotel Preston on Envious Lane around 3:30 a.m.
The hotel clerk told police the robber walked into the hotel holding a pillow. He then moved the pillow, revealing a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect reportedly tried to steal from the safe but wasn't able to access it, so he stole from the victim's purse.
The robber then fled the scene in a tan or gold Hyundai Elantra, according to police.
Officials say the suspect was described as a black male. Police are still investigating.
Anyone with information involving the incident is asked to contact Metro Police.
