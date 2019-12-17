NASHVILLE (WSMV) - East Nashville hot chicken restaurant 'Pepperfire' is relocating from it's original home in East Nashville to the Marathon Village area of downtown.
Pepperfire will close its Gallatin Avenue restaurant on December 17. The new location will be open in early March 2020.
“We’re very excited to get the new storefront up and running,” says Isaac Beard, owner of Pepperfire. “This location gives us the room we’ve needed for a while, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our customers. We can’t wait to get back to making y’all all the hot chicken, peppercheeses and southern sides you can dream of.”
Pepperfire was founded in 2010 and had relocated its current space in 2015. The new location will be 3,000 square feet.
The restaurant plans to have pop-up dinners with community partners in the meantime and will continue to serve hot chicken at Nissan Stadium and Ascend Ampitheater during relocation.
