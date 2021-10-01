RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A hot air balloon has made an emergency landing on the side of I-24 Friday morning around 9am.
The balloon came down on the eastbound side of the I-24 lanes near several trees and bushes, clear of traffic on the interstate. Tennessee Department of Transportation crews quickly made their way to the scene, occupying most of shoulder near the landing site.
The origin of the hot air balloon is unknown, as well as if there were any injuries resulting from the emergency landing.
Stay with NBC4 for more information as this story develops.
