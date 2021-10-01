MURFREESBORO, TN. (WSMV) - A hot-air balloon turned the heads of hundreds of morning commuters as it made its landing right next to Interstate 24 in Rutherford County on Friday.
The balloon came down on the eastbound side of the I-24 lanes near several trees, and bushes around 9 am. The balloon was clear of traffic on the interstate.
Tennessee Department of Transportation crews quickly made their way to the scene, occupying most of the shoulder near the landing site.
The landing caused dozens of concerned drivers to call 911. The company in charge of the hot-air balloon insists it was a perfectly safe touchdown.
"[We] sat down nice and softly right next to the interstate," Capt. Jack Wheeler, with Smoky Mtn Air Hot Air Ballooning, said. "You take the best choice, which today was right next to the interstate."
With his fuel running low Friday morning and the direction of the wind, Wheeler said the grassy patch near I-24 and I-840 was the safest option.
Over the more than 25 years Wheeler's flown hot air balloons, he's had to land in a backyard or two. But, he said he did it in the name of safety.
"It's an adventure every time you fly in a hot air balloon. No two flights are ever the same," Wheeler said.
Nobody was hurt in the attention-drawing landing Friday morning, nor were any lanes of I-24 blocked, officials say.
"Oh [the passengers] loved it. We always ask our passengers what the best part of the flight was, and today they said the landing," Wheeler said with a laugh. "And it was a nice safe landing, and that's what makes it very enjoyable as well. We appreciate people being concerned enough to check on us."
After refueling Friday afternoon, Smoky Mtn Air Hot Air Ballooning plans to be back in flight Friday evening.
