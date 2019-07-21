Hostage situation turned out to be false call, police say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Emergency crews responded to a hostage situation at the Southridge subdivision Sunday afternoon that turned out to be a false call, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
Major Steve Spence said detectives are investigating the call.
"We took this as a real call for the safety of the people in the neighborhood and the emergency responders," Spence said, and thanked neighbors for their cooperation.
Several agencies assisted in the call, including the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, Rutherford County Fire Rescue, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, the Special Operations Response Team, and the Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.