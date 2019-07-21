Hostage situation turned out to be false call, police say

Patrol Sgt. Bryant Gregory and Detective Derrick McCullough discuss the false call.

 Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Emergency crews responded to a hostage situation at the Southridge subdivision Sunday afternoon that turned out to be a false call, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

Major Steve Spence said detectives are investigating the call.

"We took this as a real call for the safety of the people in the neighborhood and the emergency responders," Spence said, and thanked neighbors for their cooperation.

Several agencies assisted in the call, including the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, Rutherford County Fire Rescue, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, the Special Operations Response Team, and the Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency.

