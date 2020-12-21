NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A life-sized Nativity scene set up at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West looks a bit different this year.
Officials tell us in solidarity with all those who suffer from loneliness, especially during the pandemic, they will leave only Mary and Joseph as they solemnly wait.
The shepherds, angels, wisemen, and four-foot spectators will all remain behind the scene, according to the release.
"While Christmas 2020 promises to be far from ordinary, the star of hope, joy and expectancy shines on as we await the appearance of Jesus the Healer. We at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West wish you and your loved ones, near or far, a blessed and meaningful holiday season," a hospital spokesperson stated.
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West has displayed a Nativity scene each Advent season for more than a century.
