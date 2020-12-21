Hospital Nativity scene

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A life-sized Nativity scene set up at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West looks a bit different this year. 

Officials tell us in solidarity with all those who suffer from loneliness, especially during the pandemic, they will leave only Mary and Joseph as they solemnly wait. 

The shepherds, angels, wisemen, and four-foot spectators will all remain behind the scene, according to the release. 

"While Christmas 2020 promises to be far from ordinary, the star of hope, joy and expectancy shines on as we await the appearance of Jesus the Healer. We at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West wish you and your loved ones, near or far, a blessed and meaningful holiday season," a hospital spokesperson stated. 

Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West has displayed a Nativity scene each Advent season for more than a century. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.