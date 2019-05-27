The American Red Cross said there is a critical shortage of type O blood, the type most used by hospitals.
The Red Cross has less than a two-day supply available for emergency rooms when they need is a five-day supply.
“Because that type O blood can be transfused to any patient, so it’s very critical that we have that,” said Tiffany Taylor, spokesperson for the American Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services region.
Blood donations are down because a lot of potential donors are on vacation. There are also donor hosts that are gone for the summer.
“Our high schools and colleges make up 20% of our blood donations when they host drives,” said Taylor.
Taylor knows first-hand what it’s like to need blood because just a few months ago her grandmother Mary Robinson fell and needed a transfusion.
“You don’t know how important and significant it was for me to know that there was blood available on the shelf when she needed it most,” said Taylor.
Taylor reminded people that it could be you or your loved one who needs blood.
“Roll up a sleeve and give,” said Taylor. “I was thankful that my donations, that I’ve paid forward for others, came back and helped by grandmother in that time of need.”
If you donate on Memorial Day or Tuesday, the American Red Cross will give donors a Holiday Hero T-shirt while supplies last.
The American Red Cross is also giving away $5 Amazon gift cards.
