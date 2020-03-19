NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Area hospitals are restricting visitors as the coronavirus outbreak continues.
Vanderbilt Health
Vanderbilt University Medical Center instituted a no visitor policy effective at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 at 8 p.m. This includes the Emergency Department as well as inpatient areas. Visitors who were already staying with patients will need to leave by noon Thursday, March 19.
The exceptions to the policy are:
- Women giving birth can have one birthing partner, care partner or doula
- Patients coming for outpatient surgery or testing can have one caregiver.
All visitors must be screened for symptoms of illness.
To help with the new rules, the main front entrance to the hospital will be open from 5 a.m.-8 p.m. The Emergency Department entrance will remain open 24 hours a day.
The hospital asks that family members and caregivers not call the unit for updates unless it is an emergency. Instead it is requested that each patient pick a single person for the care team to communicate with. That person will be given a designated time at which they will be contacted with updates.
Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt will allow one person (parent, legal guardian or person involved in the care of the patient) in the hospital. This person must be 16 years of age or older. All family members must use the Second Flood Sky Bridge entrance (blue door) and will be screened before going to the child’s room. Anyone who screens positive will not be allowed in the hospital.
At Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon, it stopped allowing visitors to the inpatient areas and emergency room at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. All visitors currently staying with patients were asked to leave Thursday at 7 a.m.
Exceptions to the policy are as follows:
- OB patients will be allowed to have 1 birthing or care partner or doula
- Patients coming for outpatient surgery or outpatient testing will be allowed to have 1 caregiver accompanying them
- These family members or visitors will be screened for symptoms of illness
The hospital entrance through the emergency department will be open 24/7. The entrance at the front of the building will be open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. The front entrance of the ambulatory surgery center will be used for patients and their families/visitors.
Friends and caregivers are asked to consider alternative communication methods as available and appropriate, such as phone, FaceTime, texting or other electronic methods.
Patients will be asked to identify one point of contact for the care team to communicate with. Each patient will be assigned a designated time in which the nurse will call the identified point of contact to communicate patient updates. The hospital asks that family members and caregivers refrain from calling the unit for information unless there is an emergency.
At Vanderbilt Behavioral Health, no visitors with patients admitted to the hospital except one patent or caregiver with a child or one caregiver with patients having ECT. No visitors are allowed for patients who are suspected or confirmed as having COVID-19.
At all Vanderbilt clinics, whether adult or pediatric, one person can accompany the patient, whether adult or child.
TriStar Medical Centers
Local TriStar hospitals – Centennial, Hendersonville, Skyline, StoneCrest and Summit – have instituted a no visitation policy.
Exceptions to the police include:
- Pediatric patients: 1 parent or caregiver
- OB Patients: 1 birthing or care partner
- Outpatient Surgery or Outpatient Testing: 1 caregiver
- Further exceptions will be considered on a case by case basis.
Greeters will be screening at the designated entrances with a list of basic questions to help ensure that individuals who might spread the virus get the care they need while not exposing patients, staff and other guests. During this time, visitors may want to consider alternative communication options, if available, such as phone, FaceTime, text or email.
Williamson Medical Center
The hospital has instituted a no visitor policy. Only those seeking medical care will be allowed into the hospital. If you are having a medical emergency, come to the emergency room as normal.
