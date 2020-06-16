Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on rise in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A report from Vanderbilt University shows that hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are on the rise in Tennessee.
According to the report, which was posted on Tuesday, the hospitalizations across Tennessee "are at their highest point in the pandemic."
"These additional hospitalizations have not yet put stress on the health care system because hospitals in those areas appear to have manageable numbers of COVID-19 patients. This situation does indicate, however, that the virus continues to entrench itself in new communities," the report stated.
The report "does not guarantee that another increase in hospitalized cases will occur in areas with capacity to treat them."
"Our model projections indicate that if current case trends continue, the state may see 1,000 or more concurrent COVID-19 hospitalizations later in the summer," the report stated.
The report said the hospitals in Tennessee have a limited number of ICU and floor beds for possible COVID-19 cases. It added that "a surge in cases could stress these facilities."
The report shows "sharper increases" in two areas, the Memphis Delta and Southeast Tennessee region that includes Chattanooga.
"These patterns likely reflect several complementary factors, including increasing spread of the virus in some previously less-affected areas like Chattanooga, spread among populations with a lower hospitalization risk profile in other areas (e.g., younger people in Nashville), and continued growth in both cases and hospitalizations in the Memphis area," the report stated.
In Tennessee, 400 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 last week, according to Vanderbilt University. The University said that is a 30 percent increase.
"The recent rise in hospitalizations mirrors trends in the number of confirmed positive cases," the report stated.
From June 1 to 6, the report states an average of 570 people statewide tested positive each day. That is 50% higher than the average during the first week of May.
"But the increase in hospitalizations has been more gradual than the increases in cases and has not yet put undue stress on the overall health care system," the report stated.
