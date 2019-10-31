NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With so much growth in downtown Nashville, new jobs are popping up every day. With most of those jobs being in hotels and restaurants, there's a new program designed to help locals get those open positions within the hospitality industry here in Nashville.
"Hospitality Works" was created through the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation about two years ago because it became apparent that the city's growth was exceeding the number of people who live and work here.
According to the NCVC, there are currently 6,000 hotel rooms under construction in Music City. As Nashville continues to grow, city leaders are trying to not only get ahead of the problem of so many open positions, but also keep locals here.
"This is the second largest industry in the state. You don't have to leave," says Chris OClaray, Corporate Director of Human Resources for Chartwell Hospitality. "You can have a career here, you can work your way up. Even if you went to school and you're graduating now, we do manager training programs where we help them after they graduate, move into a leadership role."
Desired jobs range from room attendants to food and beverage servers within hotels to management positions like general managers, revenue managers and department heads.
It's not just Nashville's downtown district that's booming. Butch Spyridon, the President and CEO of NCVC, says plenty of areas of Davidson County are looking to hire.
"There are new hotels in Green Hills, there are new hotels out by the airport. The airport is expanding. The transportation companies are growing. Almost anywhere you wanna go." says Spyridon.
To apply for an open position within the hospitality industry in Nashville or create a job candidate profile for potential employers to find you, click here.
