Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee announced that in early July, Tennessee will stop participating in federally funded pandemic unemployment programs. Lee said the state has 250,000 active job postings. Some of those postings are for a returning hospitality industry.
"I think I've been pretty good over my life, being able to adapt and overcome," said Hyman Miller, speaking at the Music City Center.
There's an optimism to Miller that comes from his belief; after hard times can come opportunity.
"I've turned a page a time or two in these 67 years, but I believe today, I'm turning another page," Miller said.
He's not alone in wanting a new start.
"The hospitality industry employs about 20% of the workforce in Tennessee," said Rob Mortensen, president and CEO of Hospitality Tennessee. "I would say 70% of that population was furloughed or let go over the past year."
Mortensen said while COVID was devastating for the industry, there's now been a change.
"We're opening back up and exploding in a way we've not ever seen," he said.
A job fair at the Music City Center Wednesday looked to fill those hospitality industry roles.
"There's got to be somebody here that needs me," Miller said.
Miller has more of that optimism today than ever after the year he's lived through.
"I got COVID pneumonia," he said. "There was a lot of times, I'm thinkin, I'm not going to make it. After 14 days, I made it. I am a survivor. You can't keep a good man down."
Miller said his hope is others will hear his story and keep trying.
"All these people here today, they're looking to work," he said. "I'm not ever going to sit down and say I'm done. I'm going to keep on going."
