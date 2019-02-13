TriStar Centennial Heart and Vascular Center is the only hospital in Tennessee with advance technology to help doctors detect and diagnose lung cancer.
Doctors using the technology at Centennial use an X-box-type controller to navigate a scope into the patient’s lungs.
This helps the doctors extract hard-to-reach nodules that could be cancerous.
“When we can find lung cancer smaller than a centimeter like we can with this technology, the cure rate is 91 percent,” said pulmonologist Susan Garwood. “Think about what that will do when you thing about currently, the landscape is that 80 percent of people don’t make it to five years.”
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States due to it not being detectable in the earlier stages.
