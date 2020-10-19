NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - We're just days away from the final presidential debate happening right here in Nashville.

One local hospital is preparing for worst case scenarios.

"What if a group of protesters or something happened at the event? We as healthcare providers need to be ready and respond in case something on a large scale were to happen," said Dr. Marshall Hall.

Hall is the medical director of the emergency department at TriStar Skyline Medical Center. He says the hospital is always prepared for mass casualty events, but they've been planning for it all with the debate in mind.

"In case there were patients that had to go to the operating room in large numbers, some things that we use in the ER such as IV fluids or certain medications that we use in trauma - we would want to have more of those available," Dr. Hall said.

He added that TriStar does collaborate with other area hospitals, they even have a mock casualty event each year to keep up on their training.