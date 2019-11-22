SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) -- The Smyrna police department hopes to have the public's help identifying a suspect recorded in a hospital parking lot robbing someone.
Police say the November 19th incident happened at TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center, and appears to have happened at approximately 7:30pm.
In the video, the victim can be seen walking toward their vehicle, and as they get close the robbery suspect exits a silver sedan, believed to be a Nissan Altima.
The robbery suspect points what is believed to be a gun a the victim, and orders them to the ground behind their vehicle. The victim is then robbed, and the suspect leaves in the silver car.
If anyone can provide any information about this incident, you're asked to call Smyrna PD Detective Rowlett at 615-267-5147, or by email to christopher.rowlett@townofsmyrna.org.
