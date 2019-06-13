NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Hospitality House of Nashville opened up its brand new facility.
The Pinson Hospitality House is a nearly 30-thousand square foot expansion. It adds 12 more rooms for patients and their families who need temporary housing while they are undergoing treatment at one of Nashville's hospitals.
"If a patient is coming for a cancer treatment or they've had a transplant, they need a place to stay," said Executive Director of Hospital Hospitality House Angie Stiff. "So they are here, going back and forth to the hospital until they're ready to go back home. This place just gives them a place of comfort and rest."
The brand new facility is on Reidburst Avenue in midtown, close to several hospitals like Centennial, Saint Thomas Midtown, Vanderbilt Medical Center and Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital.
According to Stiff, Hospital Hospitality House stays full and keeps a waiting list of families who need a place to stay.
Families have to be referred to them by social workers at Nashville hospitals.
