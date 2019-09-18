A Nolensville nurse was fired from a job she loved while undergoing chemo therapy.
Now, she's fighting back.
"You do not choose to do that job if you do not truly care," said Chrissy Ballard.
Ballard, a hospice nurse, received a card congratulating her on her work anniversary at Caris Healthcare in June.
Two days later she received a notice saying she'd been fired.
"It was emotionally devastating," said Ballard.
Ballard was on leave at the time, in between chemo treatments for stage two breast cancer.
She said she thought she had her company's support.
Instead, she said they told her they were firing her because she couldn't work and letting her go was a business decision.
"It just seemed like such a contradiction to what their mission statement was and who I thought I was working for," said Ballard.
Ballard filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
She and her husband, Matt Ballard, said they're after corporate accountability.
They also want other cancer patients to know their rights.
"We don't ever want another nurse to have to go through this ever again when your'e in the very depth of your cancer treatment," said Matt Ballard.
A spokesperson for Caris Healthcare sent News4 a statement:
"Caris Healthcare is concerned about every employee’s health and well-being. As is the case with any filed legal complaint, we cannot freely discuss specifics of this situation in the media. However, it is important to note that Caris followed legal and proper steps regarding the employee’s departure from the company. Reasonable accommodations were extended. The individual has not sought to be rehired and remains eligible for rehire at Caris, with reasonable work accommodations if needed, if and when she is able to return to work.
Our company was founded on providing grace and compassion, and we make every effort to give the same respect and empathy to the employees who help the families in our care."
Meanwhile, Ballard said she plans to keep fighting Caris with the same tenacity shes using to fight cancer.
"Because it's the right thing to do," said Ballard.
The EEOC is currently investigating to determine if the company has violated the ADA.
If they decide the answer is "yes," the Ballards can sue.
Ballard has radiation treatment scheduled for next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.