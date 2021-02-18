FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Four horses were inside a barn when it collapsed in Franklin on Thursday.
Luckily, Franklin fire officials said only one of the horses suffered a "minor injury."
FFD is assisting @WCRescueSquad with a barn collapse on South Berry's Chapel Rd. that has trapped four horses. Two of the animals have been rescued. They are working to free the remaining two horses now. pic.twitter.com/PoSJHSBsZH— Franklin Fire Department, Franklin, TN (@FranklinFire) February 18, 2021
Authorities reported the barn collapse on South Berry's Chapel Road.
Franklin firefighters had to "stabilize" two areas of the barn and "then cut a path to reach the horses and bring them to safety."
Four horses were reportedly inside the barn at the time of the collapse but are alive. A veterinarian responded to sedate the horses so that responders could move the debris.
Franklin Fire officials did not release the cause of the collapse.
Video of this morning's horse rescue - FFD helped @WCRescueSquad rescue 4 horses from a collapsed barn on South Berry's Chapel Rd. FF's had to stabilize 2 areas of the barn then cut a path to reach the horses and bring them to safety. Thankfully only 1 minor injury was reported. pic.twitter.com/XcINoLU6G5— Franklin Fire Department, Franklin, TN (@FranklinFire) February 18, 2021
