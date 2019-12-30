HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - A woman was been arrested for allegedly stabbing her mother on Sunday.
According to WHOP Radio, Hopkinsville Police responded to a home on Cates Street for reports of a disturbance. As officers investigated, they determined 18-year-old Makayla Paige stabbed her mother several times during an argument.
Paige's mother was treated for her injuries at Jennie Stuart Medical Center.
Police arrested Paige and charged her with first-degree assault. Several children were at the home at the time of the assault.
