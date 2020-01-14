HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - An elementary school in Hopkinsville has identified a sixth grader who was killed in a December 23rd car crash.
Alexia Trump, a student of Sinking Fork Elementary School, suffered severe injuries. Details surrounding the crash are not currently available.
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
