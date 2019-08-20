Destiny Phillips

Destiny Phillips

 Hopkinsville Police Department

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Hopkinsville Police Department in Kentucky is searching for a runaway 13-year-old girl last seen at her Barrow Street home.

Investigators say Destiny Phillips is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with blue eyes and brown shoulder-length hair. She was last wearing blue jeans with a hole in one knee and a black t-shirt.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Destiny Phillips, you're asked to call the Hopkinsville Police Department at 270-890-1300.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018. He's happy to be Working 4 You!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.