HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Hopkinsville Police Department in Kentucky is searching for a runaway 13-year-old girl last seen at her Barrow Street home.
Investigators say Destiny Phillips is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with blue eyes and brown shoulder-length hair. She was last wearing blue jeans with a hole in one knee and a black t-shirt.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Destiny Phillips, you're asked to call the Hopkinsville Police Department at 270-890-1300.
