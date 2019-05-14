HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Hopkinsville Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a shooting last week that sent three people to the hospital.
Demontrai Kimbrough was booked into the Christian County Jail. The shooting happened on May 7 on Bryan Street in Hopkinsville. He had previously been on the run.
Details surrounding his location and arrest were not immediately made available.
