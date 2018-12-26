HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - An anonymous donor chose to give back in a big way to the Hopkinsville Police Department.
Officials say the generous person donated $1,500 to the department this holiday season.
Police officers gave out $100 to 15 different members of the community for "doing the right thing," which included anything from obeying traffic laws to picking up trash.
This is the second year the police department has received a generous anonymous donation.
