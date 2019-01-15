HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV)- Two police officers in Hopkinsville delivered a baby at a gas station Monday night, authorities say.
Police say they got a call about a woman in labor around 8:00p.m. at a gas station on South Campbell Street and East 9th Street.
Authorities say the mother was on her way to the hospital, but it was clear the baby wasn’t going to wait.
Officers Lori Kryszewski and Nina Wright helped deliver the baby boy.
Police say it was the first time the officers had ever delivered a baby and that the mother and baby boy are doing well this morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.