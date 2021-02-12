LOGAN COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - A man who is wanted out of Hopkinsville, Kentucky was arrested for trying to run over law enforcement in Logan County.
Kentucky State Police reports that Logan County Sheriff's deputies found 44-year-old Brian Ellis at the Walmart in Russellville on Thursday around 6 p.m.
As they were trying to arrest him, Ellis reportedly attempted to hit them with a car.
Officials say shots were fired and Ellis was taken to a hospital where he is being treated for a gunshot wound.
According to troopers, Ellis is facing charges out of Hopkinsville for attempted murder.
Officials say no one else was injured in the shooting.
Kentucky State Police is continuing to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
