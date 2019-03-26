HOPKINSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A mail carrier in Hopkinsville is in the hospital tonight following a vicious attack from a pit bull. News4 Lindsey Nance spoke with neighbors in the area of the attack. They said they were not surprised this happened.
"Some people just chain [dogs] up to a pole or something. Sometimes ... the leash may break," said Tommy Parker.
Parker lives on S Jessup Ave in the neighborhood where the mail carrier was attacked. He said given the number of dogs roaming the streets, it was only a matter of time before an attack like this happened.
Parker says the dog owner, as well as the mail carrier, is fairly new to the neighborhood.
Hopkinsville Fire told News they responded to a call around 1:00 p.m. Monday for a woman whose leg was bitten by a pit bull.
The woman has to be airlifted to TriStar Skyline Medical i Nashville to receive treatment for the sever leg injury.
The dogs owner, identified as 54-year-old Debra Alexander, is facing charges.
The mail carrier is still in Nashville recovering from injuries.
