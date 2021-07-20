Hopkinsville home shot at in drive-by shooting

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Hopkinsville are searching for a suspect after several shots were fired into a home in a drive-by shooting late Monday night.
Police say around 11 shots in total were fired into the Heather Place home.
Nobody was injured in the shooting.
Police believe the shots came from a vehicle that drove off.
Police have not provided a vehicle description at this time.
Follow News4 for updates.
