HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV)- Damage to several buildings and businesses from Saturday’s severe weather has been reported in Hopkinsville Kentucky.

A church, an AutoZone, and a grocery store on East 9th and South Campbell Street have been damaged. Several homes in Hopkinsville also sustained significant damage. No injuries have been reported in the area.

“The warning came 10 to 15 minutes after the storm,” Tierra Chester, of Hopkinsville, said. “If I didn't hear the hail on the window... it was scary.”

Resident Tyjairria Johnson said, "We came in the bathroom the whole home was shaking, I really thought we were going to die, 30 minutes later the storm passed we came outside, and you see that tree right there, that's our bathroom.”

According to the Christian County EMA Director, 20-25 homes were damaged during the storm. The damage ranges from very minimal to severe.

No watches or warnings were in effect in Hopkinsville until about 9:30 a.m. There was damage at the Family Dollar located at East 9th Street and the Marathon gas station across the street.

According to WHOP, a tree fell on a home on Walnut Street near 12th Street. Significant damage has also been reported to the Elk Brand building along with three homes along the path.

According to WKDZ, there have been several reports of a funnel cloud and a possible tornado touchdown at East 14th Street near East 1st Street. Roads are currently blocked off and crews are on the scene working to clean up the damage.

For more on the storm damage in Hopkinsville Kentucky, click here for WHOP's coverage and here for WKDZ's.