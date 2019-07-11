NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Hope Station is a local organization that lends a hand to single working mothers in need. Their motto: Lend a hand up, not a hand-out.
The program, for residents of Davidson and Rutherford counties, offers help to single moms who are working and have children under 18.
Working moms, who earn at least $33,000 per year, are ineligible for state or federal financial assistance.That's where Hope Station comes in.
The program was founded by Quintina Sisney in 2014, to help fill a major gap of the lack of resources for working single mothers.
Each year the organization holds an invitation-only fundraising event, Hash Browns for Hope benefit breakfast. For the second year in a row, News4's Alexandria Adams is the emcee for the event.
Visit the HopeStatoinTn.org website if you would like to learn more about the help Hope Station can provide, or offer support in the form of Amazon or Kroger needs lists, or financial donation.
