NASHVILLE TN (WSMV) – There is renewed hope that a Nashville music venue where Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood and Blake Shelton played before they will be able to keep its doors open.
On Thursday, the owner of Douglas Corner, Mervin Loque, announced that the venue was closing for good.
Rolling Stone Magazine even put that news on its front page on Friday.
However, on Friday, Loque came in to turn on the lights, there was hope for the future.
Songwriter Mark Irwin wrote the song Here in the Real World. Alan Jackson sang that song at the Douglas Corner corner stage. It launched him to stardom.
Irwin performed at the Douglas Corner for years and told us Douglas corner was an incredible place.
"The nights I had here were incredible and just so much fun," Irwin said.
That connection was clearly felt by the fans response to the news of it closing.
