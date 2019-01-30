This brutal arctic air isn't stopping middle Tennessee farmers from bringing fresh produce right to your table.
At Bloomsbury Farms in Rutherford County, the show grows on.
“The plastic hoop houses help us grow year-round,” owner Lauren Palmer said. “It's kind of like its own environment inside. So, we can control the water, we can control the dirt and we can manicure those to be exactly what we want them to be.”
The warm climate inside the hoop houses, doesn't come from heaters. “Just the sun, and the ground,” Palmer explains. “It's kind of collected in the middle there.”
The show grows on in Rutherford County as farmers continue to bring fresh produce to a table near you! I take a look how they’re navigating the brutal temps to 🌱 🥬 @WSMV pic.twitter.com/aMRKjiq5Sd— Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) January 30, 2019
While other produce weathers the elements outside in temps below freezing, it's almost 60 degrees inside the hoop house.
“It's just a constant product. It's something we can manipulate the have a product year-round,” said Palmer. “We've got lettuces, kale, cabbage, broccolis, some root veggies. It's all over the board.”
She adds, “The seeds are specific to cold weather growing. So, we pick varieties that have proven to withstand our temperatures. We know what we're going to get.”
You can find Bloomsbury Farms produce at restaurants like Husk and Frothy Monkey, or at the Franklin Farmer's Market.
