GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Gallatin Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of shoplifting Thursday night.
They say officers responded just before 9:30 p.m. to the Dollar General on West Broadway Street for shoplifting. The man pictured on surveillance video reportedly stole an undisclosed amount of items from the store.
According to police, the suspect left the store and got into a dark-colored Nissan Sedan. In the video, he is seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt under a black jacket and yellow pants.
Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or about the incident is asked to contact Officer McKelvey at 615-452-1313 or kmckelvey@gallatinpd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.