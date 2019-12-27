Shoplifter wanted in Gallatin

 Courtesy Gallatin PD

GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Gallatin Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of shoplifting Thursday night. 

They say officers responded just before 9:30 p.m. to the Dollar General on West Broadway Street for shoplifting. The man pictured on surveillance video reportedly stole an undisclosed amount of items from the store. 

According to police, the suspect left the store and got into a dark-colored Nissan Sedan. In the video, he is seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt under a black jacket and yellow pants. 

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or about the incident is asked to contact Officer McKelvey at 615-452-1313 or kmckelvey@gallatinpd.org.

