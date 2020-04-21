NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — They might be behind the scenes, but they are crucial first responders.
“The very first voice that they hear,” says Alisa Franklin. “I guess it’s been said that we’re the first, first responders although we don’t get recognized that much. Whenever someone’s in a crisis, we’re the first person they contact.”
Franklin has been working as a Metro 911 dispatcher for the last 27 years and she’s been there for every call you can imagine. Or maybe remember happening in Davidson country over the last three decades. When 911 is dialed, someone like Franklin picks up. “We worked through so many things like the tornados, the floods, and things like that, you don’t really have a second thought of coming in because you know this job has to be done. So you just continue on like you normally do, you just have to take the precautions once we’re here.”
She and the other 911 dispatchers are essential, not just under an executive order but to be the communication between someone in need of help and police, fire, and EMS.
“I’m not just sitting back watching. I’m in it and I’m helping people of the community,” says another dispatcher Cyrenthia Lewis. Even though she has other responsibilities to worry about during this crisis, she says sitting at home isn’t an option. “I have a 12 year old daughter. She’s out of school, she’s going stir crazy but, we have to be here, we have to. It’s the job we chose, we wanted this. You know it’s our passion. You can’t be here unless it is a passion so we step up.”
They step it up for Davidson County and for each other. Franklin says, “We don’t do this for recognition because that’s not something that comes that often, we reward each other.” But their supervisor Barbara Boske wanted a more public reward for the hard work of all the dispatchers. That’s why she sent News4 Nashville these pictures of her front line heroes last week during National Public Safety Telecommunicator week.
Is there a Front Line Hero you’d like to honor? You can do so by submitting a photo or video of them using our News4 app.
