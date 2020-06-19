NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — It’s a pain the Brentwood community hasn’t felt before. Losing a police officer in the line of duty.
Officer Destin Legieza was killed early Thursday morning while finishing his shift. Investigators say a driver crossed lanes, hitting his car.
Friday night city leaders and community members joined together in a candlelight vigil to honor the 30 year old including his wife Heather, who didn’t speak but was surrounded by family.
“I’ve never been more proud than I am as I stand before you tonight to have known and worked with an officer like Officer Legieza,” said Brentwood Police Chief Jeff Hughes.
Hughes, going through Legieza’s accolades, also announcing Destin would be posthumously awarded the Purple Heart Award and Medal of Valor.
“This spectacular sight is one I’m sure Destin is looking down at and he’s with us here tonight,” said Hughes.
Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little saying Destin epitomized “what it meant to serve and protect.” Executive Pastor of Fellowship Bible Church Richard Scott saying, “Destin provided a watchful eye on our church and community.” As he worked there sometimes like directing traffic in the parking lot. He had just been there Wednesday night to help and it was the last time many saw him.
Tom Tunnicliffe helped organize the vigil with the church and community. He says he thought it would be small be the turn out was much larger.
“I don’t know how you describe the community’s it’s a giant neighborhood.” Tunnicliffe continues, “It’s sad, it’s always sad to lose a family member.”
A memorial fund has been started for the Legieza family set up in Officer Legieza’s name at any branch of First Horizon Bank.
