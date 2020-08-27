NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Lily Shaw of Nashville died earlier this week at the age of 22, but what she did in that short time changed Music City and many other cities forever.
Playing in a park is a natural park of growing up, with slides, swings and smiles all around. Fannie Mae Dees Park in Blakemore made that possibly for Shaw, from never being able to walk at birth.
According to her mother, Lily never saw herself that way, possibly because of the park, able to play there just like anyone else.
They named the park for Lily when she turned three and she spent the rest of her life paying that honor back.
“In 22 years, she probably accomplished more than I will ever do in my entire life,” Lily’s mother Lynne Shaw said.
Lily believed disability rights were human rights, and she also fought to make those living lives like hers better.
Lily took to college as a student at UCLA, all from her wheelchair. Her father called her fierce and fearless and she did everything to break down barriers.
Her legacy lives on in parks now built in Chattanooga, Clarksville and Louisville and enjoyed by kids of all kinds everywhere.
