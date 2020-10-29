SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) – Plans are in the works to honor a mother, member of the Air National Guard, and a friend.

Nearly two months ago, Lt. Col. Shelli Huether, Capt. Jessica N. Wright and Senior Master Sgt. Scott Bumpus died in a plane crash near the Warren County Memorial Airport in McMinnville.

Huether loved running. Friends are organizing a virtual race in her honor.

"Just always completely interested in you type of friend. The kind of friends that you want to have around,” Anita Daneker, a friend of Huether’s said.

Daneker met Huether more than two years ago on a trip to Israel. They quickly became friends by bonding over running.

"We had a great year of running planned for sure,” Daneker said.

Daneker remembers finding out about the plane crash with Huether on board.

"I actually didn't believe it at first. I'm like are you sure that's her? So, it was quite a shock to find out that way,” Daneker said.

Daneker is now organizing the Shelli Huether Honor Run, Walk, and Fundraiser.

"I just wanted to do something that would honor her. She was also one of the most giving people,” Daneker said.

Money from the event will go toward two charities including the USO where Huether volunteered and Lantern Lane Farm in Mt. Juliet.

The funds would help the impacted families go through a grief counseling program there.

“To be able to have funds available to offer sessions to people who are in need is so important to us,” Ralph Cook with Lantern Lane Farm said.

The race will be about remembering a great friend while helping others.

"Just a great way that anybody can get out, get exercise for one, challenge yourself and support two amazing causes and honor someone amazing,” Daneker said.

It’s a challenge Daneker is ready to take on by running 101 miles over the course of 55 hours.

The event will take place November 21st through 23rd.

Registration costs $75-dollars and includes a t-shirt and medal.