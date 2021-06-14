COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - An LGBTQ advocate in Maury County is asking the community to rally around a young girl who had her car vandalized with homophobic slurs.
The vandalism happened Sunday in Columbia to an 18-year-old woman.
Caleb Banks is a member of the LGBTQ Maury County Supports Pride Group and said he got a message from that young woman.
“She sent me a text message stating ‘somebody has vandalized my car,’” Banks said. “She was extremely visibly upset.”
A homophobic slur and hateful words were spray-painted on both sides of the woman's car.
“I noticed some very hateful, homophobic derogative, name on one side and some other words of the other side,” Banks said.
While the Columbia Police Department are investigating to find out who’s responsible, Banks said he’s not surprised by the incident.
“The area needs some progress,” Banks said. “It needs progress. It needs support for us, LGBTQ. It lacks it.”
News 4 reached out to Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder for comment.
“This isolated occurrence of homophobic slurs does not define who we are as a community, and I condemn it in the strongest terms. We are a community that is welcoming to all people, and as Mayor, I will continue to work on greater compassion and inclusiveness for everyone, including the LGBTQ+ community. At this time, the incident is under active investigation by the Columbia Police Department, and I will look forward to the outcome of that investigation, at which time I will comment further,” Molder said in a statement on Monday.
Banks said he has a message for whoever is responsible.
“I think it’s cowardice. I think it’s repulsive, disgusting,” Banks said. “You have no right to sit there and hate somebody for who they are.”
Banks said a local nurse practitioner has offered to pay to repair the young woman’s car.
