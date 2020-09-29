ROBERTSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - The Robertson County Sheriff's Office is working to investigate an apparent homicide-suicide Tuesday afternoon.
According to reports, around 1 p.m. Tuesday, officials were called to the scene on Green Road in Springfield where 62-year-old Sherry Green and 74-year-old Joseph Matthew Green were found murdered.
51-year-old Joseph Scott Green was also found dead by apparent suicide.
Investigators at the scene recovered a letter indicating that the family had been having recent domestic family issues leading up to the homicide-suicide.
This investigation is ongoing.
